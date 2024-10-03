ADVERTISEMENT
10 hard-hitting messages sent through placards at ongoing #FreeTheCitizens protest

Selorm Tali

The scheduled three-day #FreeTheCitizens protest kicked off today, October 3rd, 2024, and protesters did not miss a chance to express their voices and opinions.

Sparked by a wave of social media activism, the # FreeTheCitizens protest is a resounding call from the Ghanaian youth for the immediate release of Ama Governor and approximately 50 others who were detained during a previous demonstration by the Democracy Hub against illegal mining, known as Galamsey.

The protest also aims to call on the Nana Addo-led NPP government to announce immediate plans to end illegal mining, which has caused some major water bodies in Ghana to turn muddy over the acts of irresponsible mining.

The demonstration started with a march from Okponglo, during which protesters preached various messages printed on placards and displayed to the press.

The messages included direct messages to the President, H.E. Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, citizens, international organisations, the two major political parties, the NDC and NPP, state institutions such as the Ghana Police and Attorney General's office, and other state holders.

Check out the other photos below of the hard-hitting messages sent through placards at the ongoing #FreeTheCitizens protest and share your thoughts.

