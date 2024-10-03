10 hard-hitting messages sent through placards at ongoing #FreeTheCitizens protest

The protest also aims to call on the Nana Addo-led NPP government to announce immediate plans to end illegal mining, which has caused some major water bodies in Ghana to turn muddy over the acts of irresponsible mining.

The demonstration started with a march from Okponglo, during which protesters preached various messages printed on placards and displayed to the press.

The messages included direct messages to the President, H.E. Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, citizens, international organisations, the two major political parties, the NDC and NPP, state institutions such as the Ghana Police and Attorney General's office, and other state holders.

Some of the hard-hitting messages sent through placards at ongoing #FreeTheCitizens protest cited pulse.com.gh include one that says "Clean water over 24-hour economy, Clean water over credit score system" which are political campaign promises by the NDC and NPP respectively.

Another one that has gone viral is the message that said, "COVID-19 isolated us. Galamsey is poisoning us. One pandemic is over, another continues. We still have a public health emergency. Sick rivers, sick people. Stop Galamsey."

Check out the other photos below of the hard-hitting messages sent through placards at the ongoing #FreeTheCitizens protest and share your thoughts.

