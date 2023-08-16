ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

1.5 million — Rita Dominic replies fan who asked the number of men she has slept with

Selorm Tali

Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic Anosike, has responded appropriately to a fan who enquired about her body count.

Rita Dominic
Rita Dominic

Body count generally refers to the number of people with whom a person has had sexual intercourse.

Recommended articles

The fan, via the micro-blogging platform, Twitter now known as X, had inquired about the number of sexual partners the newly married actress has.

"What's your body count," he tweeted.

Rita Dominic surprisingly replied while sending Sunday greetings to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she has had 1.5 million sexual partners.

"1.5 million. Happy Sunday," she wrote in response to the fan.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eddie Nartey weds Cathie

Actor Eddie Nartey ties the knot in plush ceremony

Tonto Dike almost became a Pastor [BBC]

'God is busy helping me' – Tonto Dikeh reacts to ex-husband’s crashed marriage

Michy and Sarkodie

'We’re cool, but he has a sharp tongue' - Michy on her relationship with Sarkodie

Efia Odo

All that money and you can't buy a good wig - Efia Odo trolls Cecilia Daapah