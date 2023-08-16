Body count generally refers to the number of people with whom a person has had sexual intercourse.
1.5 million — Rita Dominic replies fan who asked the number of men she has slept with
Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic Anosike, has responded appropriately to a fan who enquired about her body count.
The fan, via the micro-blogging platform, Twitter now known as X, had inquired about the number of sexual partners the newly married actress has.
"What's your body count," he tweeted.
Rita Dominic surprisingly replied while sending Sunday greetings to him.
She said she has had 1.5 million sexual partners.
"1.5 million. Happy Sunday," she wrote in response to the fan.
