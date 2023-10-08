Their unpleasant attitude abruptly halted the live show broadcast minutes into the production.
16 persons arrested for disrupting UTV Showbiz live broadcast
Some 16 alleged thugs have been picked up by the Ghana Police Service following Saturday's UTV studio invasion by some group of men with hostile intentions.
Contained in a letter the arrests were made following a complaint lodged by the Despite Media Group, the owners of UTV, and the Ministry of Information regarding an apparent invasion of the studio premises by a group of individuals.
"Following a complaint from the Despite Media Group and the Ministry of Information that certain people had invaded the studios of U-TV this evening, the Police proceeded to the scene and arrested sixteen (16) persons"
The statement went on to confirm that the suspects have been taken into custody and are currently assisting with the ongoing investigation.
