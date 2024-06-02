25th TGM AWARDEES: Celebrating excellence and honouring the best in Ghanaian music

Hosted by the charismatic Chris Attoh, who made a much-anticipated return to the TGMA stage, the ceremony was a blend of electrifying performances, heartfelt speeches, and surprise wins.

Here’s a rundown of the night’s major winners:

Best Gospel Song of the Year - Nacee (Aseda)

Best Hiplife Song of the Year - King Paluta ft Kuame Eugene

Best Male Vocal Performance - Kofi Karikari (Team Eternity)

Best Female Vocal Performance - Queendalyn

Best HipHop Song of the Year - Sarkodie (Otan)

International Collaboration of the Year - Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo (Manodzi)

Collaboration of the Year - KiDi ft Stonebwoy (Liquor)

Unsung Artist of the Year - Kofi Amewugah

Best Afro Pop Song of the Year - King Promise (Terminator)

Best Afrobeats Song of the Year - Olivetheboy (Goodsin)

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year - Kofi Kinaata (Efiekuma Love)

Best Music Video of the Year - Kuame Eugene ft Rotimi (Cryptocurrency)

Lifetime Achievement Award - Amakye Dede

Afrobeats/Afro Pop Artiste of the Year - King Promise

Best Highlife Song of the Year - Amerado Burner Kweku Ananse)

Best African Artiste - Davido

Producer of the Year - MoG Beatz

Best Gospel Artiste of the Year - Nacee

Best Highlife Artiste of the Year - Kuame Eugene

Songwriter of the Year - Stonebwoy (Manodzi)

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year - Stonebwoy

Best Hiplife/HopHop Artiste of the Year - Black Sherrif

Best Rap Performance - Strongman

Album/EP of the Year - Stonebwoy (5th Dimension)

Record of the Year - Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo (Manodzi)

Best New Artiste of the Year - King Paluta

Song of the Year - King Promise (Terminator)

Artiste of the Year - Stonebwoy

The night was punctuated by performances from some of Ghana's top artists, including a stunning opening act by King Promise, Efya, Kuame Eugene, Stonebwoy, and other top-tier arts.

The audience was treated to a mix of genres, showcasing the rich diversity of Ghanaian music.