There are new streaming services launching every day, with giants Netflix, Disney and HBO in a race to capture audiences. If you want to watch a wide variety of shows, subscribing to all of them becomes expensive quickly. For instance, in the US, if you signed up for Netflix, Disney+, Apple+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Hulu you’d pay US$ 59 (GHS 345) a month.

In Ghana, we have one of the best-value-for-money streaming options in the world: Showmax. Here’s why:

1. It’s packed with the freshest Hollywood movies

Short films, documentary films, full-length feature films – Showmax has them all. Like Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr, The Post starring Meryl Streep, war epic 1917, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

2. It’s the only place to stream HBO and other series you won’t find anywhere else

There’s a ton of content on Showmax that you won’t find on any other channel or streaming service in Ghana, including HBO shows like Succession and the new two-part documentary about Tiger Woods that’s express from the US. Then there’s Vikings, Siren, and more.

3. Livestream sport with Showmax

Subscribe to the Showmax Pro plan for live sporting events including selected weekly games from the English Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. There’s also boxing, basketball, athletics and sports highlights.

4. Ghanaian movies and series, plus more Africa gems

Binge-watch local series like Shampaign, Every Woman Has A Story, Table of Men, and My Chef and I. Plus instant classics like Jacob, The 2 Pilots and more Ghanaian movies. Then there are brilliant African series like reality shows Big Brother Naija and Sol Family, and daytime soapie Gomora.

5. Showmax Originals, bringing you fresh, authentic homegrown content

Divas, drama and dripping with realism, Showmax’s original movies and series showcase homegrown talent in front of the camera, and behind them as well. Watch reality series Life with Kelly Khumalo, Lebo M - Coming Home and look out for Nigerian original reality series I AM LAYCON and Kenyan police procedural Crime & Justice.

6.It has apps for all devices

With Showmax, you can download the shows you want to watch and take them with you on smartphones and tablets. Showmax is also available on laptops, smart TVs, gaming consoles and more.

7. There’s a mobile-only version that’s 50% cheaper than the full version

Choose between two plans: Showmax or Showmax Pro. If you prefer to watch videos on your phone with mobile data or when you’re connected to wi-fi, both of these plans have mobile-only versions that are half the price of the full plans. The only difference is that you watch on your mobile device (phone or tablet) only, instead of watching on a variety of devices like a laptop, smart TV or gaming console.

8. It’s easy to subscribe

Worried that signing up is complicated? No worries – it takes less than five minutes to become a subscriber – go to showmax.com and follow the simple instructions. You can pay with MTN Momo, your Visa or Mastercard, or even add Showmax to your DStv bill and save!

9. There are no long-term contracts.

Cancel anytime you like!

Try Showmax free for 14 days at www.showmax.com.