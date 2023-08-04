Ace broadcaster, Naa Ashorkor joins Media General

After three years of serving with Accra-based Asaase Radio, the OAP bows out en route to a new endeavor and challenge.

The multi-talented personality has been the lot's favorite on-air anchor over the years, she had previously worked with GHONETV as host of the popular relationship show, 'Tales from the powder room' and later moved to multimedia where she hosted the Showbiz A-Z program until she announced that her employers had terminated her contract on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

In a post shared by the actress, she tells her addition to her new family celebrating the joy with her fans,

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have news, I'm thrilled to share that I have joined Media General. I can't wait to embark on this new adventure together with all of you. so help me God"