Ace broadcaster, Naa Ashorkor joins Media General

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Actress and ace broadcaster, Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah has joined the media conglomerate, Media General.

Naa Ashorkor’s journey in media can best be described as interesting, juggling the art of filmmaking and event hosting among many others.

After three years of serving with Accra-based Asaase Radio, the OAP bows out en route to a new endeavor and challenge.

The multi-talented personality has been the lot's favorite on-air anchor over the years, she had previously worked with GHONETV as host of the popular relationship show, 'Tales from the powder room' and later moved to multimedia where she hosted the Showbiz A-Z program until she announced that her employers had terminated her contract on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

In a post shared by the actress, she tells her addition to her new family celebrating the joy with her fans,

"I have news, I'm thrilled to share that I have joined Media General. I can't wait to embark on this new adventure together with all of you. so help me God"

Her new endeavor, joining media general has lightened up many netizens and loved ones all sharing their good wishes with the star personality.

