Afropop sensation Sabrina releases new single titled "No Time

Hailing from Cameroon and heavily influenced by renowned artists such as Tiwa Savage and Charlotte Dipanda, Sabrina's latest offering comes after a series of successes, notably her 2021 album Love Agenda and hit singles like "Abele" and "Five Star".

Raised in the western region of Cameroon by her grandparents, Sabrina found her voice early, gracing the Baffousam Church choir at the tender age of 8.

From those humble beginnings, she has grown into an artist who loves to sing about love in all its facets and complexities.

With "No Time," Sabrina takes a different tone. On a sexy backdrop of the rhythmic pulses of Amapiano provided by producer Eno On The Trck, "No Time" showcases Sabrina’s dual linguistic prowess, as she seamlessly drifts between English and French lyrics.

The track is an anthem for those who are focused on their goals and won't let distractions hold them back.

As she proclaims in the song, if you can’t add value to her journey, it’s best to step aside. "I must succeed, no time to joke. If you can’t raise me, don’t waste my time," she sings with both defiance and determination.

Sabrina's previous releases have seen international success.

Her song "Five Star" made significant waves, debuting at number 3 on the Spotify top 50 in Luxembourg and entering the Boomplay charts in Nigeria, Gambia, and Kenya.

Moreover, her collaboration with the legendary Koffi Olomide on the track "Abele" has further solidified her status in the Afrobeats scene.

The single "No Time" is immediately available on all streaming platforms, ensuring fans across the globe can get their dose of Sabrina's undeniable talent.