ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Akofa Edjeani criticizes FDA's Alcohol Ad ban

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Veteran actress Akofa Edjeani has voiced her disapproval of the recent Supreme Court ruling that upheld the Food and Drug Authority’s (FDA) directive banning celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages.

Akorfa Edzeani Asiedu
Akorfa Edzeani Asiedu

The FDA had laid out guidelines for the Advertisement of Alcoholic beverages by public figures which was published on February 1, 2016, stating, “No well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertising.”

Recommended articles

The FDA explained that this guideline aims to prevent minors from being influenced by celebrities to consume alcohol.

Expressing her concerns on 3FM over the lack of proper consultation by the FDA before implementing the directive. Edjeani believes the FDA did not thoroughly consider the implications of the guidelines.

“It’s unfortunate, and I don’t understand how learned men and women could arrive at this decision. I’m not convinced it was well thought through. Who did they consult from our industry? Who did they talk to before making this decision?”

ADVERTISEMENT

She questioned the logic behind the directive, “Advertising is still happening whether it’s by a celebrity or not. If someone wants to drink, they will drink. If they claim we’re influencing minors, they should provide proof,” she asserted.

The FDA further noted that the ban aligns with a policy by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and is part of efforts to protect children and young people from being lured into alcoholism.

A suit was filed against the FDA’s directive, arguing that it was unconstitutional and violated the right against discrimination guaranteed by Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution. The Supreme Court, in a 5-2 majority decision on Wednesday, June 19, dismissed the case and upheld the FDA’s directive.

The court ruled that the FDA's directive was neither unreasonable nor excessive, and it did not contravene any constitutional provisions.

4o

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stella Igwegbu

Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu is dead

Afonita and Abigail

How Afrostar Kids welcomed Afronita and Abigail after Britain's Got Talent success

Black Sheirf

Black Sherif drops highly anticipated Hip Hop single "Kilos Milos"

Afua Asantewaa's medical team explains why she ended sing-a-thon after 126 hours

Afua Asantewaa explains why she wants to attempt sing-a-thon record again (video)