Akofa Edjeani criticizes FDA's Alcohol Ad ban

The FDA explained that this guideline aims to prevent minors from being influenced by celebrities to consume alcohol.

Expressing her concerns on 3FM over the lack of proper consultation by the FDA before implementing the directive. Edjeani believes the FDA did not thoroughly consider the implications of the guidelines.

“It’s unfortunate, and I don’t understand how learned men and women could arrive at this decision. I’m not convinced it was well thought through. Who did they consult from our industry? Who did they talk to before making this decision?”

She questioned the logic behind the directive, “Advertising is still happening whether it’s by a celebrity or not. If someone wants to drink, they will drink. If they claim we’re influencing minors, they should provide proof,” she asserted.

The FDA further noted that the ban aligns with a policy by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and is part of efforts to protect children and young people from being lured into alcoholism.

A suit was filed against the FDA’s directive, arguing that it was unconstitutional and violated the right against discrimination guaranteed by Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution. The Supreme Court, in a 5-2 majority decision on Wednesday, June 19, dismissed the case and upheld the FDA’s directive.

The court ruled that the FDA's directive was neither unreasonable nor excessive, and it did not contravene any constitutional provisions.