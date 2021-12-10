All is set for Ghana’s maiden Festival of Lights

The widely acknowledged Ghanaian hospitality coupled with the joy that the end of the year brings will be the backdrop for this two-day event filled with culture, fun attractions and interactive art installations.

Experience dazzling neon glows of lights in the most enchanting setting, the aroma of great food from across the country while you explore the events ground home of Ghana's iconic star and dance to live music from cultural music and dance troupes.

Available also will be signature art installations to help guests freeze memories with a picture or two.

Guests are invited to take a walk through attractions like the village Nativity Scene, Tunnel of lights, enjoy the Xmas Dance Troupe or live band folk music band and the best fireworks display this city will experience climaxed with a first of its kind Laser lights show and Masquerade show.

The interactive art & creative installations will allow guests to explore an Afrocentric-themed Yuletide trip.

Celebrate Ghanaian music, the magic of the season and premium fun at Independence Square for GHs 100 for singles, 150 for couples and 350 for a family of 4.