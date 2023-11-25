Artist managers should have a unified fore - Sammy Forson

Encouraging regular meetings and collaboration among managers, Forson stated, "I want to use this opportunity to ask artiste managers to form a united front. Artiste managers should meet like probably once every two weeks, have a drink together, you know."

He believes that this collective effort would strengthen relationships between artists, facilitate connections, encourage collaborations, and contribute to building a healthier and more conducive music industry.

Forson emphasized the wealth of experience that seasoned managers could offer to newcomers in the industry and pointed out that established managers, such as BullGod, have valuable connections globally that could benefit others.

Forson highlighted that unity among artiste managers is a strategy employed by professionals in other parts of Africa to protect their industries.

BullGod, also present on the show, acknowledged previous attempts to form an association for artiste managers and commended Forson for bringing up the idea again. He expressed support for the suggestion, emphasizing its potential positive impact on the music industry in Ghana.