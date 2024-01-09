Acknowledging the gesture, lifestyle podcast Stay by Plan shared a video of the cake, expressing gratitude to Black Sherif. Pulse Ghana, another recipient of the cake along with a bottle of champagne, also conveyed their appreciation for the artist's thoughtful gesture.
Blacko distributes black cakes to friends and media outlets on 22nd birthday
Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif has marked his 22nd birthday by spreading joy in the form of black-coloured cakes to friends and supportive media outlets. The specially crafted cakes featured the number 9 in the middle, symbolizing his birthdate.
Other Influencers like Asiedu Mends have also received Black Sherif's birthday package.
The accompanying greeting card from Black Sherif conveyed heartfelt sentiments, expressing appreciation for the love and energy received, anticipating a deeper connection in the coming year as a taste makers and an art maker.
"Thanks. Everything in me appreciates the love and energy you channel to me and my art. I feel it wherever I am. It is undeniable. I hope this year brings a different level of clarity on our bond, as tastemakers and an art maker. Cheers to another good run and a fruitful journey. God be with us. Love from Blacko "
In addition to the birthday celebrations, Black Sherif surprised fans with a midnight release of his latest single, "January 9."
The Empire signee had teased the song with photos from his explosive AfroFuture set on December 29, 2023. On social media, he extended New Year wishes to his fans, referencing the new song and showcasing its artwork featuring the triple "999" sign, sparking discussions among fans about the cryptic imagery in his art.
