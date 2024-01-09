Blacko distributes black cakes to friends and media outlets on 22nd birthday

Other Influencers like Asiedu Mends have also received Black Sherif's birthday package.

The accompanying greeting card from Black Sherif conveyed heartfelt sentiments, expressing appreciation for the love and energy received, anticipating a deeper connection in the coming year as a taste makers and an art maker.

"Thanks. Everything in me appreciates the love and energy you channel to me and my art. I feel it wherever I am. It is undeniable. I hope this year brings a different level of clarity on our bond, as tastemakers and an art maker. Cheers to another good run and a fruitful journey. God be with us. Love from Blacko "

Pulse Ghana

In addition to the birthday celebrations, Black Sherif surprised fans with a midnight release of his latest single, "January 9."

