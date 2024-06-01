Bullet opens up about issues with Wendy Shay

He emphasized that the challenges they face are not uncommon in the music industry but acknowledged that addressing them openly is crucial for their mutual growth and success.

"I have unresolved issues with Wendy Shay," Bullet stated frankly. "Our relationship, both professional and personal, has faced some challenges over the past few months. These are issues that arise naturally in any close working relationship, especially in an industry as demanding and fast-paced as ours."

Despite the difficulties, Bullet expressed his commitment to resolving these issues, as Wendy Shay’s mother has returned from America to help mediate the situation underscoring the importance of communication and understanding in maintaining a healthy working environment.

