Bullet opens up about issues with Wendy Shay

In a recent interview on Accra FM Bullet, who has been instrumental in shaping Wendy Shay's music career, admitted that their professional relationship has been strained due to various disagreements.
Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, has candidly revealed his ongoing issues with Wendy Shay, under his management at Rufftown Records.
He emphasized that the challenges they face are not uncommon in the music industry but acknowledged that addressing them openly is crucial for their mutual growth and success.
"I have unresolved issues with Wendy Shay," Bullet stated frankly. "Our relationship, both professional and personal, has faced some challenges over the past few months. These are issues that arise naturally in any close working relationship, especially in an industry as demanding and fast-paced as ours."
Despite the difficulties, Bullet expressed his commitment to resolving these issues, as Wendy Shay’s mother has returned from America to help mediate the situation underscoring the importance of communication and understanding in maintaining a healthy working environment.
He noted that while their disagreements have occasionally spilled into the public domain, their primary focus remains on producing great music and furthering artists who are on the Rufftown Records label.