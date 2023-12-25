Celebrities throng in to support Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon attempt

From acclaimed musicians to actors, influencers, and sports personalities, the gathering showcases a diverse array of talent united by a shared commitment to championing Asantewaa's record-breaking endeavor.

In an ambitious move, Afua Asantewaa at exactly midnight on Sunday, commenced her attempt to break the world record for the longest singing marathon, which currently stands at 105 hours.

The sing-a-thon which is expected to last from December 24 to 27, 2023, has received wide public support from Ghanaians.

The Akwaaba Village which is the venue for the event has seen hundreds of Ghanaians trooping in to cheer on Asantewaa to achieve her goal.

Several celebrities including Becca, Cina Soul, Sista Afia, Kwabena Kwabena, Eno Barony, Kobi Rana, and Nana Ama McBrown have been sighted at the venue with more celebrities expected to show up as the days go by.