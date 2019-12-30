We call them Kings because they share compelling content on their platforms which often attract headlines or attract a lot of fans lurking on their pages.

1.James Gardiner

Some call him the ladies man because of his eye candy looks. As such James drops stunning photos on the photo-sharing app which makes him one of the Kings of Instagram in 2019. If you miss his slay on the red carpets, you can surely catch it on his Instagram page for a style inspiration.

2.Toosweet Annan

The actor is known for his sweet fashion sense and looks that is hard for the ladies to ignore. In that fate, Toosweet Annan never disappoints in serving his followers with contents to pleasure their eyes. The actor sure knows how to grab people's attention on the platform, therefore, he is one of our top 10 Kings of Instagram in 2019.

3.Coded 4x4

The musician’s Instagram page almost functions like a blog now. He shares viral videos worth watching. Apart from that, Coded often wows his followers with a dose of his taste for classic fashion.

4.Okyeame Kwame

The musician’s page also functions like a blog which runs on the patent of his “Made In Ghana” initiative and album. Either Okyeame Kwame is serving us with Ghanaian inspired looks or he is telling us who rather did. In 2019, his page was one of the places to be on Instagram

5.Medikal

He was the most talked-about rapper, in 2019. Therefore, his Instagram page is the best place to be because he is often sharing something that will make a headline or giving fans an insight into his relationship with Fella Makafui.

6.Sarkodie

Sarkodie grants less interviews and this makes his social media platforms a place to be if you want to know what King Sark is up to. Sarkodie doesn't miss a chance to prove he is the King of rappers in Ghana, therefore, all his posts on Instagram are tailored as such.

7.Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale is not only a dancehall a King, but he is also King of controversies as well and that demeanour runs through all his social media pages. it's not a debate that Shatta Wale is also a king on Instagram because of his influence.

8.Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy is the most followed Ghanaian dancehall act on Instagram, this alone puts him on record as one of the Ghanaian celebrities who is a King on the platform. Apart from sharing things related to his music, once a while he drops exclusive contents about his family.

9.King promise

The singer’s taste for fashion, especially in the sneakers or shoe departments, makes him one of the Kings of the platform because he is often sharing what the fans go crazy about.

10.John Dumelo

The actor turned politician is contesting as an MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency. Accordingly, his social media platforms have become important tools for his campaign. Accordingly, he drops posts on his Instagram which attracts eyeballs.