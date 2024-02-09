ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

9 Ghanaian Celebrities often mistaken for Nigerians

Selorm Tali

In the rich tapestry of African entertainment, the lines of national identity can sometimes blur, leading to amusing and often perplexing mix-ups.

Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim

Ghana and Nigeria, two giants in the African entertainment industry, share geographical proximity and cultural similarities that can sometimes confuse audiences.

Recommended articles

This feature delves into nine Ghanaian celebrities whose artistry or affiliations have led some to mistakenly believe they are Nigerian, highlighting the fluid and interconnected nature of African entertainment.

1.Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

With her pan-African appeal and roles in Nollywood, the actress's multicultural heritage and extensive work in Nigeria have led some to mistakenly believe she is Nigerian.

2.M.anifest

M.anifest
M.anifest Pulse Nigeria

The rapper's unique sound and collaborations with Nigerian artists have sometimes led to confusion about his origins, though he proudly represents Ghana with his music.

3.Jackie Appiah

ADVERTISEMENT
Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

A darling of both Ghanaian and Nigerian cinema, Jackie's frequent appearances in Nollywood films have blurred lines, causing some fans to assume she's Nigerian.

4.Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari
Nadia Buari Pulse Ghana

The actress, known for her roles in both Ghallywood and Nollywood, has a fan base in both countries that sometimes forgets she hails from Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

5.Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson 2
Yvonne Nelson 2 Pulse Ghana

As an actress and producer who has worked extensively within Nollywood, Yvonne's visibility in Nigeria has sparked some confusion about her nationality.

6.Majid Michel

Majid Michel
Majid Michel Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The actor's seamless integration into Nollywood and his widespread popularity in Nigeria have led some to mistakenly identify him as Nigerian.

7.Van Vicker

Van Vicker
Van Vicker Pulse

With a significant number of movies in Nollywood and a diverse fan base, Van's identity has occasionally been misconstrued as Nigerian.

8.Joselyn Dumas

ADVERTISEMENT
Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Known for her roles in Ghanaian and Nigerian films, Joselyn's pan-African appeal has sometimes led to assumptions about her being Nigerian.

9.Peace Hyde

Peace Hyde
Peace Hyde Pulse Ghana

As a media personality and educator who has made significant impacts in both Ghana and Nigeria, Peace Hyde's work, particularly with Forbes Africa, has greatly enhanced her profile in Nigeria, leading some to assume she is Nigerian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her advocacy and empowerment initiatives across Africa further blur the geographical lines, underlining her as a figure of pan-African influence

These mix-ups, while minor, underscore the shared cultural and entertainment bonds between Ghana and Nigeria, reflecting the broader pan-African identity that transcends borders.

These Ghanaian celebrities, with their talents that resonate widely across Africa, remind us of the power of art to unite and the importance of celebrating the diverse yet interconnected heritage of the continent.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afua Aduonum and Ebony

I felt Ebony's presence at the Sing-A-Thon - Afua Asantewaa reveals shocking encounter

Becca

'I use a particular snapchat filter' - Becca responds to bleaching rumours

DopeNation

We first met our father when we were 14 – DopeNation

Stonebwoy

We paid more than GH70K for the stadium - Stonebwoy's manager further exposes NSA