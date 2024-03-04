10 most talked-about Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrity divorces

In Ghana and Nigeria, where the entertainment industry thrives on drama and intrigue, the dissolution of celebrity marriages becomes fodder for tabloids and social media alike.

From power couples to once inseparable duos, the divorces of Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have captured headlines, sparked debates, and shed light on the complexities of love in the limelight.

Here are 10 of the most talked-about Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrity divorces that have captivated audiences and sparked endless discussions:

1. Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite (Ghana/Nigeria)

The split between Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh and Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Chris Attoh, the Ghanaian heartthrob, and Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite's union seemed like a match made in heaven when they tied the knot in 2015. However, their fairy tale came to an abrupt end in 2017, leaving fans shocked and saddened by their divorce.

2. Emelia Brobbey and Kofi Adu (Ghana)

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey's divorce from her husband, Kofi Adu, was met with both surprise and speculation. Their separation, after years of marriage, fueled tabloid headlines and social media gossip, leaving fans curious about the details of their split.

Emelia Brobbey and her husband, Kofi Adu, walked down the aisle in 2010 amidst much fanfare. Sadly, their marriage lasted only two years, ending in divorce in 2012, much to the surprise of their admirers.

3. Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida (Nigeria)

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa's divorce from fitness expert Maje Ayida made headlines for its public and contentious nature.

Their tumultuous relationship and subsequent split played out in the public eye, sparking debates about love, fidelity, and the complexities of marriage.

Makinwa and Ayida got married in 2014, but they separated in 2015 after Ayida was caught cheating on her with his ex-girlfriend. The marriage was officially dissolved by a Lagos High Court in 2017

4. Elikem Kumordzie and Pokello Nare (Ghana/Zimbabwe)

Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie's marriage to Zimbabwean reality TV star Pokello Nare ended in divorce, marking the end of a union that had once captured the imagination of fans across Africa.

Their separation, amidst rumours of infidelity and irreconcilable differences, was a hot topic of conversation in both countries. Elikem Kumordzie and Pokello Nare met and fell in love on season 8 of Big Brother Africa (The Chase) in 2013.

Elikem and Pokello got married in 2016 and divorced after two years due to irreconcilable circumstances

5. Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo (Ghana)

Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo Jnr Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim's divorce from Kwadwo Safo, the CEO of Kantanka Group, garnered attention for its dramatic twists and turns.

Their split, after several years of marriage and the birth of a child, was followed closely by fans and tabloids, who speculated about the reasons behind their separation.

The love story between Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo, CEO of Kantanka Group, blossomed into marriage in 2010. However, their marital bliss faded, leading to a divorce in 2014, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions.

6. Tiwa Savage and Teebillz (Nigeria)

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage's highly publicized divorce from artist manager Teebillz was a rollercoaster of emotions that played out in the media spotlight.

Their tumultuous relationship, marked by allegations of infidelity and substance abuse, captivated audiences and sparked intense debates about love and marriage in the entertainment industry.

Savage and Teebillz got married in 2013 in one of the most well-attended celebrity weddings of the decade.Tiwa declared the annulment of their marriage in March 2018 citing 'unsolvable issues' as the reason for the divorce.

7. Chris Attoh and Betty Jennifer (Ghana/Nigeria)

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh's divorce from Nigerian investor Betty Jennifer shocked fans and industry insiders alike.

Their brief union ended abruptly amidst rumours of marital discord, leaving many wondering about the true nature of their relationship and the reasons behind their separation.

8. Ini Edo and Philip Ehiagwina (Nigeria)

Nollywood actress Ini Edo's divorce from American-based businessman Philip Ehiagwina made headlines for its suddenness and unexpectedness.

Their split, after only a few years of marriage, fueled speculation about the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship and the pressures of fame.

9. Uche Jombo and Kenny Rodriguez (Nigeria)

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo's divorce from Kenny Rodriguez, a Puerto Rican-American, garnered attention for its international flavour and cultural dynamics.

Their split, amidst rumours of irreconcilable differences, sparked conversations about love, compatibility, and the challenges of interracial relationships in the entertainment industry.