ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

10 new Netflix movies perfect for singles as Valentine's Day inches closer

Selorm Tali

As Valentine's Day nears, it's not just couples who get to have all the fun. Singles can also enjoy some of the latest and greatest films that Netflix has to offer.

Red Notice
Red Notice

From thrilling action to thought-provoking dramas, here are ten movies released between 2022 and 2024 that are perfect for singles looking to enjoy a night of entertainment.

Recommended articles

The Gray Man
The Gray Man The Gray Man Pulse Ghana

A high-octane action thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, "The Gray Man" is perfect for those who enjoy fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled movies.

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up Don't Look Up Pulse Ghana

This satirical sci-fi comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence offers a humorous yet poignant commentary on societal issues, making it a great watch for a thought-provoking evening.

Red Notice
Red Notice Red Notice Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Featuring a star-studded cast including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, "Red Notice" is an action-comedy heist film that provides a perfect blend of laughs and excitement.

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood
Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood Pulse Ghana

A nostalgic and visually inventive animated film that takes you back to the 1960s, it’s perfect for those who appreciate a blend of history and whimsy.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Woman in the Window
The Woman in the Window The Woman in the Window Pulse Ghana

A psychological thriller based on the bestselling novel, this movie is ideal for those who love edge-of-the-seat suspense and mystery.

7. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
7. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Total hours viewed: 142,900,000Premiere date: December 23, 2022Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%Netflix synopsis: "World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his ecletic crew of friends." Business Insider USA

A follow-up to the hit "Knives Out," this murder mystery with its clever plot twists and engaging narrative is a fantastic pick for a thrilling movie night.

ADVERTISEMENT

This gripping true-crime documentary delves into a series of shocking events in Bangalore, making it a compelling watch for documentary enthusiasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

While technically a series, the second season of "Shadow and Bone" offers a cinematic experience with its fantasy-adventure storyline, perfect for those who enjoy immersive, otherworldly tales.

An intriguing science fiction film based on a novel, "Spaceman" offers a blend of adventure and existential exploration, making it a unique watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

A drama that delves into the complexities of motherhood and personal identity, "Lost Daughter" is ideal for viewers who appreciate deep, character-driven stories.

This Valentine's Day, singles can dive into a world of exciting, intriguing, and thought-provoking movies on Netflix.

With releases from 2022 to 2024, there's a wide range of genres and stories to explore, proving that being single on Valentine's Day can be just as entertaining and fulfilling.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong trends as multiple reports allege she is down with severe illness

Mr Ibu begs for prayers over critical health condition; P Square and others shows support

Mr Ibu's son and daughter arrested for stealing money donated for his surgery

Kofi Okyere Darko

People are stressed, they need entertainment - KOD replies Rev Eastwood Anaba

John Dumelo

John Dumelo grabs 3rd Masters as he graduates with Masters in Law from Legon