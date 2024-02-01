10 new Netflix movies perfect for singles as Valentine's Day inches closer

1. "The Gray Man" (2022)

The Gray Man

A high-octane action thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, "The Gray Man" is perfect for those who enjoy fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled movies.

2. "Don't Look Up" (2022)

Don't Look Up

This satirical sci-fi comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence offers a humorous yet poignant commentary on societal issues, making it a great watch for a thought-provoking evening.

3. "Red Notice" (2022)

Red Notice

Featuring a star-studded cast including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, "Red Notice" is an action-comedy heist film that provides a perfect blend of laughs and excitement.

4. "Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood" (2022)

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood

A nostalgic and visually inventive animated film that takes you back to the 1960s, it’s perfect for those who appreciate a blend of history and whimsy.

5. "The Woman in the Window" (2022)

The Woman in the Window

A psychological thriller based on the bestselling novel, this movie is ideal for those who love edge-of-the-seat suspense and mystery.

6. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (2023)

Total hours viewed: 142,900,000Premiere date: December 23, 2022Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%Netflix synopsis: "World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his ecletic crew of friends."

A follow-up to the hit "Knives Out," this murder mystery with its clever plot twists and engaging narrative is a fantastic pick for a thrilling movie night.

7. "Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator" (2023)

This gripping true-crime documentary delves into a series of shocking events in Bangalore, making it a compelling watch for documentary enthusiasts.

8. "Shadow and Bone" (Season 2, 2024)

While technically a series, the second season of "Shadow and Bone" offers a cinematic experience with its fantasy-adventure storyline, perfect for those who enjoy immersive, otherworldly tales.

9. "Spaceman" (2024)

An intriguing science fiction film based on a novel, "Spaceman" offers a blend of adventure and existential exploration, making it a unique watch.

10. "Lost Daughter" (2024)

A drama that delves into the complexities of motherhood and personal identity, "Lost Daughter" is ideal for viewers who appreciate deep, character-driven stories.

This Valentine's Day, singles can dive into a world of exciting, intriguing, and thought-provoking movies on Netflix.