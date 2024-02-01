From thrilling action to thought-provoking dramas, here are ten movies released between 2022 and 2024 that are perfect for singles looking to enjoy a night of entertainment.
10 new Netflix movies perfect for singles as Valentine's Day inches closer
As Valentine's Day nears, it's not just couples who get to have all the fun. Singles can also enjoy some of the latest and greatest films that Netflix has to offer.
1. "The Gray Man" (2022)
A high-octane action thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, "The Gray Man" is perfect for those who enjoy fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled movies.
2. "Don't Look Up" (2022)
This satirical sci-fi comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence offers a humorous yet poignant commentary on societal issues, making it a great watch for a thought-provoking evening.
3. "Red Notice" (2022)
Featuring a star-studded cast including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, "Red Notice" is an action-comedy heist film that provides a perfect blend of laughs and excitement.
4. "Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood" (2022)
A nostalgic and visually inventive animated film that takes you back to the 1960s, it’s perfect for those who appreciate a blend of history and whimsy.
5. "The Woman in the Window" (2022)
A psychological thriller based on the bestselling novel, this movie is ideal for those who love edge-of-the-seat suspense and mystery.
6. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (2023)
A follow-up to the hit "Knives Out," this murder mystery with its clever plot twists and engaging narrative is a fantastic pick for a thrilling movie night.
7. "Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator" (2023)
This gripping true-crime documentary delves into a series of shocking events in Bangalore, making it a compelling watch for documentary enthusiasts.
8. "Shadow and Bone" (Season 2, 2024)
While technically a series, the second season of "Shadow and Bone" offers a cinematic experience with its fantasy-adventure storyline, perfect for those who enjoy immersive, otherworldly tales.
9. "Spaceman" (2024)
An intriguing science fiction film based on a novel, "Spaceman" offers a blend of adventure and existential exploration, making it a unique watch.
10. "Lost Daughter" (2024)
A drama that delves into the complexities of motherhood and personal identity, "Lost Daughter" is ideal for viewers who appreciate deep, character-driven stories.
This Valentine's Day, singles can dive into a world of exciting, intriguing, and thought-provoking movies on Netflix.
With releases from 2022 to 2024, there's a wide range of genres and stories to explore, proving that being single on Valentine's Day can be just as entertaining and fulfilling.
