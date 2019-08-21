Moesha Boduong is not shy of going viral and has proved it many times.

The Ghanaian celebrity who has for so many times caused a stir on social media is at it again.

On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Moesha Boduong took to her Instagram page to post a photo with her in a swimsuit standing by the sea.

Moesha who is now Ghana’s very own Sisala Kardashian captions the post, ‘Meal or snack??? *chocolate emojis* Swim wear’.

The photo has since gone viral with a lot of celebrities in awe of the nice shoot.

Ghana’s former Electoral Commission Charlotte Osei commented under the post “Moesha, pls call me” with celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah helping Moesha with “Okay let me help you out @moeshaboduong! Front is meal, back ia snack”.

Other celebrities who can’t handle the post by Sisala Kardashian are Prince David Osei, Nana Akua Addo, Caroline Sampson, Tracey Boakye, Ella Mensah, MzBel and others.

Here are all the celebrities who can’t handle Moesha Boduong’s new photo on Instagram.