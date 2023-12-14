Eighteen companies have allegedly terminated their partnership with Combs' e-commerce platform, Empower Global, according to a report from Rolling Stone.
18 companies cancel contracts with Sean Diddy Combs over alleged sexual assaults
Several companies have reportedly cut ties with Sean "Diddy" Combs following a series of sexual abuse allegations against the music mogul.
Recommended articles
Empower Global, founded by Combs in 2021, aims to promote Black-owned businesses through a digital marketplace. The platform's mission is to create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to build and scale successful businesses.
Among the companies severing their ties with Empower Global is lifestyle and fashion brand House of Takura, which confirmed its departure in response to the serious allegations against Combs.
The founder, Annette Njau, stated, "We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable." House of Takura supports victims' rights and believes in empowering individuals to speak their truth.
Another company, Nuudii System, specializing in undergarments and shapewear, has also terminated its professional relationship with Combs' company.
The decision was prompted by the allegations of sexual assault against Combs. Nuudii System's CEO, Annette Azan, emphasized their support for women and expressed frustration with individuals in power using their influence to harm others.
These actions by companies reflect a growing trend of holding influential figures accountable for alleged misconduct and expressing support for victims.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh