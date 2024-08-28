5 Ghanaian celebrities who could land key political roles if NPP wins 2024 elections

Here’s a look at a few who could be in the running:

1. Mark Okraku Mantey

Mark Okraku Mantey, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, already holding a significant position as the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given his experience and continued support for the NPP, many believe he could be elevated to a full ministerial role if the party wins in 2024.

Mark Okraku Mantey Pulse Ghana

Okraku Mantey has been instrumental in pushing for policies that benefit the creative arts sector, and his appointment would likely be welcomed by industry stakeholders.

2. Prince David Osei

Renowned actor Prince David Osei earlier this year threw his full support behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to win the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The endorsement came to light when he shared a photo of himself with Dr. Bawumia, who is the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer.

His loyalty and influence could see him rewarded with a political appointment, potentially in a role that bridges the gap between the entertainment industry and government initiatives.

Prince David Osei Pulse Ghana

3. George Nii Armah Quaye

George Quaye, known for his work in media and public relations, is also one person likely to receive a governmental appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

As someone who understands both the media landscape and public perception, Quaye could be a valuable asset in a communication or public relations capacity within a future NPP government.

His experience in managing public figures and campaigns would be beneficial in shaping the party’s narrative and public engagement strategies.

George Quaye Pulse Ghana

4. Okyeame Kwame

Rapper Okyeame Kwame recently was appointed by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to serve on the manifesto sub-committee on arts and tourism. It won't be surprising to see him get a permeant appointment if the NPP come into power.

ADVERTISEMENT

A possible appointment could see him involved in initiatives related to culture, health promotion, or youth development.

Pulse Ghana

5. Samini

Releasing "Kpoyaka" in 2020 as a campaign song for President Nana Akufo-Addo and "No Pressure" for the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in 2024, dancehall veteran Samini has openly aligned himself with the NPP.

The "My Own" hitmaker threw his support behind the party following the introduction of their free education policy, regularly performing at campaign rallies to energize and encourage supporters to vote the NPP into power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samini Pulse Ghana

A possible appointment could see him involved in initiatives related to culture, health promotion, or youth development.

These celebrities have not only built successful careers in their respective fields but have also shown a commitment to the NPP’s vision for Ghana.