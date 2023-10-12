ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Samini shares the reasons he campaigned for NPP in 2020, says he wouldn't do it in 2024

Dorcas Agambila

In a recent interview with HitzFM, popular dancehall musician Samini has revealed his reasons for throwing his support behind President Akufo-Addo during the 2020 presidential elections.

Samini and President Akufo-Addo
Samini and President Akufo-Addo

According to him, his endorsement was rooted in the desire to see the continuation of the governing party's manifesto.

Recommended articles

The "My Own" hitmaker expressed his disappointment with the incumbent government, emphasizing that Akufo-Addo's manifesto had initially motivated him and his colleagues to rally behind the campaign.

"Things like free SHS, one district one dam (1D1D), one district one factory (1D1F) for the farmers. I was more interested about the factories because I come from the North and the numbers we have over there if you have factories that can employ people," he said.

He stated not enough effort has been put into the music industry compared to what was sold to him during the 2020 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

TikTok star Official Starter

Official Starter treats viral market women to an unforgettable safari experience

Asantewaa and husband

Asantewaa reacts to getting sacked out of her husband's home, divorce rumours

Viral Ghanaian Market women dancers from Makola fly for the first time (VIDEO)

Viral Ghanaian Market women dancers from Makola fly for the first time (VIDEO)

Dr Ofori Sarpong’s Daughter Marries

Glitz and glamour as Dr Ofori Sarpong’s daughter Mandy gets married