Samini shares the reasons he campaigned for NPP in 2020, says he wouldn't do it in 2024

The "My Own" hitmaker expressed his disappointment with the incumbent government, emphasizing that Akufo-Addo's manifesto had initially motivated him and his colleagues to rally behind the campaign.

"Things like free SHS, one district one dam (1D1D), one district one factory (1D1F) for the farmers. I was more interested about the factories because I come from the North and the numbers we have over there if you have factories that can employ people," he said.

He stated not enough effort has been put into the music industry compared to what was sold to him during the 2020 campaign.