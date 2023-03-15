“This is the second time we have had a creative person in government and I cannot recall what he has done. I am a number one critic of Catherine Afeku but I can tell you she did better than Mark Okraku-Mantey,” Bullgod said on Showtyme with Andy Dosty show.

“I don’t know what they go and do in that office, I don’t know if they have a voice and are considered as people in that position. We expect inclusiveness of the whole body. I don’t have all the answers, but I am expecting Mark to know the job… I am not the one to show him, I respect him as an individual but as a minister, he hasn’t done anything.

“He has been in office for 3 years. For the first four years, Catherine was on, doing stuff. I kicked against her AFRIMA initiative because we gave out monies to Nigerians… What has Dr Awal done?” Bulldog asked.

Speaking further on Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Mohammed Awal’s promise to build five multipurpose domes or amphitheatres last year, Bulldog described the promise as a sham.

“Where are the amphitheatres? They promised last year and up till now where are they? Let’s be serious and that is what saddens my heart.”

Bullgod stated that the citizens are paying taxes but the services rendered to them do not amount to anything.

“We have not asked anyone to promise us theatres. That is insulting and disrespectful. We are the ones looking after them. We are the ones taking care of them with taxpayers’ money. They are government appointees.”

“The most important and valuable thing in life is time. We are all going to die, so we don’t have time. We are not angry enough in this country.”

The Deputy Tourism Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey earlier announced plans by the government to build 10 amphitheatres in the country which have since not been fulfilled and from the looks of things will not.

Watch video below;