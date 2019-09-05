He gained the celebrity status for displaying his fleet of cars, mansion, expensive jewellery and sometimes, philanthropic works.

In 2017, he went viral for giving out free iPhone 7 to ‘trotro’ (public bus) passengers.

But above all, he is known for flashing expensive cars, and brags like no other.

Below is a list of luxurious cars we have seen in the young millionaire’s garage.

Audi R8

He has been spotted riding an Audi R8 in town on several occasions. The price of the 2018 model reportedly ranges from $139,500 (GHC763,190) to $200,000 (GHC 1,094,000) and vary depending on the vehicle's condition, mileage, features, and location.

Mercedes

He owns a Mercedes-AMG C 63 model which costs around $66,100 (GHC 361,626). He has been spotted in different colours but we are unsure if it’s the same car.

G-Wagon

The first car he showed off on his Instagram page was a G-Wagon which is worth $124,500 (GHC 681,127). It’s a white car and still looks fresh after many years of using it.

Ferrari

Ibrah owns the ‘almighty’ Ferrari – a car which is used by a few Ghanaian millionaires. It costs $301,000 (GHC 1,646,740) to own one – a clear indication that the young man is filthy rich.

Mini Cooper

He also owns the luxury British car which is worth around $26,900 (GHC147,167). So far, it’s the cheapest car among his fleet of vehicles.