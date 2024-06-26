ADVERTISEMENT
5 Luxurious gifts that Davido has given his wife Chioma over the years

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Davido always has a way of giving Chioma all the best things life has to offer.

Davido and Chioma on their traditional wedding[Instagram/bellanaija
Davido and Chioma on their traditional wedding[Instagram/bellanaija

Davido, however, over the years has garnered a reputation of spoiling his woman from time to time with her hearts desires. From stunning jewellery to luxurious cars, Davido's gifts to his wife Chioma have consistently dazzled fans and set tongues wagging.

Join us as we explore the most lavish presents he has given Chioma over the years.

Back in 2018 when Davido and Chioma started going out together publicly, he stunned her and Nigerians by gifting her a black Porsche car worth a whopping ₦45 million for her 23rd birthday. The surprise gift really had an impact back then because even Chioma was shocked, the shiny luxury vehicle had Assurance written on the licence plate, a word signifying their love.

Chioma and her Porshe in 2018 [Nairaland]
Chioma and her Porshe in 2018 [Nairaland]

If there's one thing Davido is always going to do, it is to show his woman how much he loves her by showering her with gifts. On Valentine's Day in 2019, he arranged a surprise dinner for them and had a saxophonist serenade her as her gifts were brought in. On that day, he gave her an expensive purse, lots of candy, 2 bouquets of flowers, a cake, and wine to mark Lovers Day.

Davido surprises and serenades Chioma on valentines day [Premium Times]
Davido surprises and serenades Chioma on valentines day [Premium Times]
Davido is known for his array of luxury watches and over the years he has made sure that Chioma stayed blinged up too. In February 2020, he gifted her a stunning Patek Philippe wristwatch worth ₦16M ahead of Valentine's Day.

Davido has gotten for his soon to be wife, Chioma a wristwatch worth N16M as a gift ahead of Valentine's day. [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]
Davido has gotten for his soon to be wife, Chioma a wristwatch worth N16M as a gift ahead of Valentine's day. [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

We can't talk about luxury without mentioning money! In April 2024, the singer gifted his wife large stacks of dollars ahead of her birthday. In a series of Instagram posts, Davido showcased his gifts including stacks of cash, roses and a personalised note, all carefully arranged to dazzle Chioma.

Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday
Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday

The couple recently got married and the icing on the cake of the ceremony was the brand new SUV he gifted Chioma as a wedding gift. In the trending video, the superstar singer presented her with the white SUV at their wedding ceremony, as well as a bouquet of roses.

