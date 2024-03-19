5 times Fameye and his baby mama made us believe in love

Their coordinated attire speaks volumes about their unity and affection, but it's the recent family portraits that truly capture the essence of their pure and genuine love, leaving Ghanaians enamored and inspired.

Below are some of the times Fameye and his baby Mama have made us believe in love

Family Vacation:

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it's capturing joyful memories on a family vacation or celebrating the arrival of their bundle of joy, Fameye and his partner have shared intimate moments that reflect their strong bond and unity.

Pulse Ghana

Birth of their children:

The arrival of their bundle of joy marked a significant milestone in their journey, filled with overwhelming joy and love.

Fameye and his son Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Musical Tributes:

Through his soulful songs, Fameye has repeatedly expressed his love and admiration for his baby mama, immortalizing their bond in his music.

Public Declarations:

On various occasions, Fameye publicly professed his commitment to his baby mama, promising her marriage and affirming their enduring love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fameye public declaration of love Pulse Ghana

Unwavering Support:

Through thick and thin, Fameye and his baby mama have stood by each other, demonstrating unwavering support and solidarity, inspiring others to believe in the power of love."

Like how Fameye is always full of praise for his baby mama. According to the 'Praise' singer, he used to weed the house of his current girlfriend so he could earn some money to take care of himself.