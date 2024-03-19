ADVERTISEMENT
5 times Fameye and his baby mama made us believe in love

Dorcas Agambila

Aside from his music duties, Fameye' s duty and dedication as a father is a no-go area. He does them and does them extremely well.

Fameye and his family
Fameye and his family

Fameye has two children (a boy and a girl) with his baby mama Bridget Agyeman Boating and he sure inspires us whenever he shares some lovely photos.

Their coordinated attire speaks volumes about their unity and affection, but it's the recent family portraits that truly capture the essence of their pure and genuine love, leaving Ghanaians enamored and inspired.

Below are some of the times Fameye and his baby Mama have made us believe in love

Family Vacation:

Whether it's capturing joyful memories on a family vacation or celebrating the arrival of their bundle of joy, Fameye and his partner have shared intimate moments that reflect their strong bond and unity.

Fameye and his family
Fameye and his family

Birth of their children:

The arrival of their bundle of joy marked a significant milestone in their journey, filled with overwhelming joy and love.

Fameye and his son
Fameye and his son
Musical Tributes:

Through his soulful songs, Fameye has repeatedly expressed his love and admiration for his baby mama, immortalizing their bond in his music.

Public Declarations:

On various occasions, Fameye publicly professed his commitment to his baby mama, promising her marriage and affirming their enduring love.

Fameye public declaration of love
Fameye public declaration of love

Unwavering Support:

Through thick and thin, Fameye and his baby mama have stood by each other, demonstrating unwavering support and solidarity, inspiring others to believe in the power of love."

Like how Fameye is always full of praise for his baby mama. According to the 'Praise' singer, he used to weed the house of his current girlfriend so he could earn some money to take care of himself.

- Fameye recounts humble beginnings #PrimeMorning | By Joy PrimeFacebook

