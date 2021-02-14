Ebetoda, affectionately 2kay Teldem was a street hawker, but his fortunes changed a few months ago when he bumped into multiple-award-winning TV Presenter Nana Aba Anamoah and he has since been enjoying life as a Radio/TV Presenter.

Ebetoda is currently working as a Radio/TV presenter at Kasapa FC and Agoo TV which are part of EIB Broadcasting Network.

Seven of his photos which have been posted on Instagram have gained much traction and they suggest life is treating him well.

READ MORE: Afia Schwarzenegger’s son flaunts his beautiful girlfriend

Nana Aba Anamoah has set her sight on helping to identify raw talents and groom them to start a career in TV and Radio presentation which is his area of expertise.

Aside from 2kay Teldem the GHOne Tv news anchor has also extended a helping hand to another person on the streets of Accra.

This time, it is Desmond Adjei, a graduate from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), who bumped into Nana Aba, while selling toilet-rolls in traffic.

According to the kind celebrity, the gentleman beseeched her to hear him out as he had a very important message for her, which made her park the car to hear him out.