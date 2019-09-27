People who have access to the Internet have witnessed a bunch of entertainers whose fame were short-lived.

Some funny Ghanaians have as well offered great laughter; however, their period of dominance was short.

From Rashida Black Beauty to Ghana 2Pac aka Supa, here are 10 Ghanaian Internet sensations who went missing after going viral.

Two Thoozin

“We thank God for every year, to the year, to the year, to the month, to the week”, was the most used/abused (I stand to be corrected) phrase/jargon on the internet in 2015 – thanks to Two Thoozin, an ordinary Ghanaian who exploded and became an instant Internet meme after sharing his New Year’s resolution with Joy News. But his fame was short-lived due to his inability to create and manage a social media account, coupled with branding issues. He, however, pops up once in a while.

Kpakpakpa

Legally known as Mohammed Ayeetey Okwabei, Mr Kpakpakpa emerged in 2015 after a video of him describing the economy and explaining how he survives with his family without a permanent or fixed-job. He became so influential that he was given the audience to discuss political issues on radio and TV stations. He even had his popular phrase adopted by Glo for brand campaigns. Musician Guru also coined his phrase for his 2016 controversial hit single “Kpa Kpa Kpa Movement". But after some time, he went missing.

Rashida Black Beauty

At just 18 years, Rashida Black Beauty managed to break the Internet with the popular term ‘malafaka’. She went viral after jabbing her boyfriend with highly offensive words over infidelity in a video. In 2016, she won a Jigwe Award for her viral video. Sadly, her fame ended abruptly after leaking her sextape online.

Rubbin Adarkwa

Rubbin is known for his hilarious account of the sad Atomic Junction gas explosion which happened on October 7, 2017. His antics when explaining the heartbreaking incident he witnessed made him an instant Internet meme. He failed to continue to impress netizens after making radio appearances on Joy FM’s ‘Weekend City Show’ alongside Joseph Langabel.

Weed Teacher

The man who claimed weed smoking is a ‘calling’ failed to maintain his fame despite getting some radio and TV airtime. He garnered a lot of fans and lovers across social media in Ghana due to his wretched look and ability to perfectly portray himself as an insane man. However, he got missing after a short period, and no one knows his whereabouts.

Mr Kimpistic

Just like Shatta Bandle, Kimpistic went viral for showing off the expensive restaurants where he eats. He got the name from Kempinski Hotel after eating from its restaurant and shading his rival. He tried to maintain his fame by hosting his show on Ameyaw TV but failed to succeed.

Supa (Ghana 2Pac)

Ghana 2Pac had the highest celebrity endorsement when he broke the Internet with his ghetto rap freestyles but got his career ruined by bad management. He was the hottest Internet star in 2018, gaining a huge following on Instagram and getting an endorsement from BET Award winner Sarkodie. He also made a cameo appearance in UK star Stefflon Don’s music video. Unfortunately, he vanished from the Internet alongside his social media accounts.

Mr Eventuarry

The ‘money laughing’ man got the Internet hooked this year with his laughter. His laughter was so contagious that you will laugh out loud as soon as he opens his bazoo. After making massive waves with his viral videos on social media, he appeared as a guest at Nigerian comedian, Kenny Blaq's Oxymoron 3rd Term event at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos in July. After returning from the trip, he had a series of issues with his management, losing his Instagram account in the process. He recently landed a brand deal with Shell but honestly, he hasn’t been the same.