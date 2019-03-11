According to her, about 80 per cent of Ghanaian musicians are gigolos – an act of sleeping with women for cash.

Afia Schwarzenegger was discussing prostitution among men and women in Ghana on a live broadcast on her Instagram account over the weekend when she made this allegation.

She claims since coming out about paying for sex from men, some musicians have been rushing into her direct message (DM) to show interest.

“If Ghanaian men stop patronising female prostitutes, women will also stop patronising male prostitutes,” she said, adding, “…80 per cent of Ghanaian musicians are prostitutes. When I go offline, I will name four top musicians that sleep with old women for money.”

She claimed that she has been involved in hooking up at least two musicians and dared to mention their names after the live streaming session.

“Even me, I’ve connected two of them.”

“Ghanaian men are into serious prostitution: sleeping with married old women. (the women) are not our mates.

"Come and check my DM. They claim they are interested in my offer. What makes you think I’ll give you my money?” she added.