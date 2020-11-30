However, Kwame A Plus and Akua Blakofe who campaigned against the former President in 2016, penned an unconventional birthday message to him which came with an apology. According to A Plus, he feels ashamed he campaigned to remove John Mahama from office.

Taking to Facebook he wrote "Happy birthday JM, I feel ashamed that we campaigned to remove you from power because akɔnfɛm flew to Burkina Faso and corruption, only to bring the “the mother serpent of corruption” under whose watch 500 excavators vanished, over 400 aboboyaa vamoosed into thin air, 600.000 litres of fuel evaporated".

He continued that "a minister turned his office into a visa connection office, PPA boss accumulated over 45.000.000.00 million Ghana cedis in two and half years".

Kwame A Plus

Concluding his birthday message, "sometimes I sit down and wonder how we removed you because you had many ministers and accused you of running a family and friends government only to bring this sakawa man and his family government and many appointees like Keta School Boys. Anyway, let me end it here".

Veteran Ghanaian TV personality, Akua Blakofe, who also campaigned for the incumbent President Nana Addo in 2016 also apologized to the NDC flagbearer for campaigning against him.

Oheneba Akua Manfo, Blakofe

Blakofe after NPP's 2016 victory was appointed by the government to serve as Deputy CEO of Ghana Tourist Development Company but shockingly resigned in 2018 over claims that she wanted to work and to be chopping money.

"Has she, has she not? Yes, people, I have officially resigned as Deputy CEO, Ghana Tourist Development Company, effective end of this month. Not going to go into it and talk about people, so let’s just say I wanted to work, not travel and chop per diem," she wrote in a Facebook post in 2018.

Blakofe's post

Making a U-turn from her 2016 campaign against the NDC to now appreciate John Mahama on his birthday, she wrote "Happy birthday Former President Mahama of Ghana. Enjoy your day. And forgive me personally for helping to bring Nana to power. Yes, there was corruption under you but it's nothing compared to the person we replaced you with. Had I known... Anyway, happy birthday".