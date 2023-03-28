A Plus calls IMF to check how much Ghana gov't spent on this caricature podium for Kamala

The trip to Africa by the US vice president kicked off on Sunday, March 26, 2023, with her arrival in Ghana. She is scheduled to spend three days in Ghana before leaving for Tanzania on Wednesday and Zambia on Friday before returning to the U.S. on Sunday.

BI Africa

Commenting on the podium she spoke on during her arrival, A Plus said "you watch the Champions League final or the World Cup in Qatar, and within a matter of minutes, a beautiful podium is built for a presentation.

"You watch the Super Bowl halftime show, and within the twinkle of an eye, the whole playing field is turned into a gorgeous stage for a musical concert.

"Here in Umofia, this is what Atta ne Atta were able to build in 73 hours; the most annoying part is that this caricature will be more expensive than any of the aforementioned".

Blasting the Ghanaian government and whoever is behind it, A Plus suggests a huge budget might be allocated for it and that should scare the IMF from giving Ghana a loan.