ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

A Plus calls IMF to check how much Ghana gov't spent on this caricature podium for Kamala

Selorm Tali

Kwame A Plus has expressed his disappointment in the podium mounted at the Kotoka International Airport to welcome Kamala Harris to Ghana.

A Plus calls IMF to check how much Ghana gov't spent on this caricature podium
A Plus calls IMF to check how much Ghana gov't spent on this caricature podium

According to the outspoken Ghanaian socio-political activist, the podium is disgraceful and unbefitting.

Recommended articles

The trip to Africa by the US vice president kicked off on Sunday, March 26, 2023, with her arrival in Ghana. She is scheduled to spend three days in Ghana before leaving for Tanzania on Wednesday and Zambia on Friday before returning to the U.S. on Sunday.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on arrival in Ghana, March 26, 2023
United States Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on arrival in Ghana, March 26, 2023 BI Africa

Commenting on the podium she spoke on during her arrival, A Plus said "you watch the Champions League final or the World Cup in Qatar, and within a matter of minutes, a beautiful podium is built for a presentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You watch the Super Bowl halftime show, and within the twinkle of an eye, the whole playing field is turned into a gorgeous stage for a musical concert.

"Here in Umofia, this is what Atta ne Atta were able to build in 73 hours; the most annoying part is that this caricature will be more expensive than any of the aforementioned".

Blasting the Ghanaian government and whoever is behind it, A Plus suggests a huge budget might be allocated for it and that should scare the IMF from giving Ghana a loan.

"Dear International Monetary Fund, before you give them the loan, ask them how much was spent to build this Susubribi village square, and you'll know what your money will be used for," A Plus concluded in the post below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido reportedly spends over ₦900 million on new Lamborghini [Gistreel]

Davido reportedly spends over ₦300 million on new Lamborghini

Abeiku Santana's transcript

Abeiku Santana shares transcript of UGBS Master’s programme, scores 11As and 2Bs

Sarpong McAbraham,

I survived without sex for 14 years, and have been faithful to my wife for the past 26 years - McAbraham brags

Davido and his son, Ifeanyi [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Davido makes first public comment on son's death (VIDEO)