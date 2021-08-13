RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

A Plus consoles Serwaa Amihere; gives hint about who is behind the snapchat allegations

Serwaa Amihere has been trending on social media for the wrong reason.

A Plus and Serwaa Amihere
A ghost snapchat account surfaced yesterday and dropped wild allegations about the GHOne TV newscaster. According to the account that had the name Bombshelli Sel, Serwaa Amihere is in a secret relationship with NPP general secretary John Boadu.

The snapchat account went to share some WhatsApp conversations claiming that it was a chat between the newscaster and the politician. The information quickly spread like wildfire on social media, seeing Serwaa Amihere trending across social media platforms.

The snapchat account threatened to release Miss Amihere's sex tape with a bedroom action photo shared. However, checks by pulse.com.gh show that the said picture is a screenshot taken from an old porn video that is on a porn website.

Also, the snapchat account named Sammy Awuku, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah among others claiming that have had a thing to do with Serwaa Amihere. Sandra Ankobiah, Nana Aba Anamoah were also mentioned as alleged top pimps in Accra.

Amidst it all, A Plus is consoling Serwaa Amihere. He took to social media to hint that Abena Korkor is behind the snapchat account that dropped the allegations.

Abena Korkor and Kwame A-Plus
"There are women in this country who are free to sleep with whomever they choose to. They are even free to talk about it openly after smoking some cheap weed. Then such people turn around to create fake accounts to talk about who is sleeping with who and some fellow women believe and share it in excitement. Which sensible woman will believe or participate in such foolishness!! Women empowerment my trumu!! Agyimifoɔ!!!" A Plus wrote.

He continued that "@serwaaamihere wo daa da!! When they sleep with men they use the money to buy weed and pretend they have bipolar!! Use yours to buy range and houses. You too it is your own body!!!".

Serwaa Amihere has not responded to any of these allegations yet.

