The Okay FM presenter speaking on his show today said: " I am begging you Mr President, National Security, BNI, CID, I am begging for Bulldog my brother so that Ghana can continue growing in peace," he said.

"Mr President you have power, Ghana's constitution makes the president so powerful. You appoint the Chief Justice, you appoint the Auditor General, you have so much power so we beg you. Bulldog is small, Ghana is big and the responsibility on you is big so we beg," he added.

Directing apologizing to the President, the Okay FM presenter in the video above noted that "Mr president forgive, for whatever reason he has been detained, we beg. Let's think of Ghana's development and how to manage COVID-19. We have so many things to concern ourselves with".

Bulldog

The Ghanaian showbiz pundit was arrested 2 days ago over reports that he threatened the president. Bulldog appeared on UTV's 'United Showbiz' show the past weekend where he made some comments about the President concerning the Menzgold saga.

"As for the Menzgold money it will come, if not Nana Addo will run, he will not finish his four years. I am telling you, he no go finish his four years," he said and Afia Schwarzenegger who was on the show argued that " you are threatening the President" and he replied, "shut up it's not your business, don't put words in my mouth".

Rex Omar

Rex Omar confirming his arrest on Okay FM on Monday 11th January said: "According to sources some boys from the Presidency went to arrest him and they have gone to dump him at BNI whilst the BNI themselves don't know why Bulldog is there, so that is the information we have now".

However, he couldn't confirm the reason for Bulldog's arrest against the speculations.