The former President of Ghana who was allegedly suffering from throat cancer passed away at the 37 Military Teaching Hospital in Accra on July 24, 2012.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) commemorated his anniversary today with a wreath-laying ceremony which was held at Asomdwee Park, near the Osu Castle in Accra.

The party founder JJ Rawlings, ex-President John Dramani Mahama and his running mate Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, party executive and Abeiku Santana were present.

Abeiku shared photos from the ceremony with the caption: “Though ye will die , you shall live again” We take solace in your word oh God and we pray for your eternal mercies for our late former President, the father of Peace, Prof. John Evans Attah Mills”.