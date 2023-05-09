Abena Korkor shows off new figure as she returns from social media break (VIDEO)

Some concerned fans have been asking about the whereabouts of the former TV3 presenter and finally, there is an answer.

In a new social media post, it appears that Abena Korkor took the break to work on herself as a new video she has posted shows that she has healthily lost weight. The outspoken yet controversial mental health advocate is yet to speak about her break.

Captioning her post, she said, "Still I Rise Watch this space for the BEST IS YET TO COME".

Before the post above, Abena Korkor first returned to social media on 2nd May when she posted an old photo of herself and captioned it with 'praying, shining and love' emojis without adding words.

Teasing her followers with her new look, she posted a short video of her face sitting in a car and jamming to Sarkodie and Black Sherif's 'Country Side' song.

Before, her return, Abena Korkor had mental breakdowns last year that have seen her talking about battling suicide and more. Her return and happiness have accordingly been warming the hearts of her fans.

