Abena Korkor shows off new figure as she returns from social media break (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Abena Korkor has returned to social media after a long break of going offline.

Over the past few months, the Ghanaian mental health advocate unusually disappeared on social media to the surprise of many. Less was known about Abena Korkor's absence from social media as she didn't inform her followers about her break.

Some concerned fans have been asking about the whereabouts of the former TV3 presenter and finally, there is an answer.

In a new social media post, it appears that Abena Korkor took the break to work on herself as a new video she has posted shows that she has healthily lost weight. The outspoken yet controversial mental health advocate is yet to speak about her break.

Captioning her post, she said, "Still I Rise Watch this space for the BEST IS YET TO COME".

Before the post above, Abena Korkor first returned to social media on 2nd May when she posted an old photo of herself and captioned it with 'praying, shining and love' emojis without adding words.

Teasing her followers with her new look, she posted a short video of her face sitting in a car and jamming to Sarkodie and Black Sherif's 'Country Side' song.

Before, her return, Abena Korkor had mental breakdowns last year that have seen her talking about battling suicide and more. Her return and happiness have accordingly been warming the hearts of her fans.

"It’s clear Ghana missed you dearly… Happy to see you are looking much greater in your new photo.. welcome sistren!!!," Sammy Flex wrote with Moesha Boduong adding that "Welcome back officially".

