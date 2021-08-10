RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Abena Korkor will soon add her dog to the list' - A Plus

Selorm Tali

A Plus and Abena Korkor have locked horns in social media banter with clap backs to each other.

A Plus and Abena Korkor
A Plus and Abena Korkor

Two days ago, Kwame A Plus warned Korkor not to mention his name in her drama again after her recent post about Sammy Awuku. In Korkor's post, she said Sammy Awuku should be careful of A Plus because someone wants to use him (A Plus) to attack him (Sammy Awuku).

Abena Korkor's post about Sammy Awuku
Abena Korkor's post about Sammy Awuku Pulse Ghana

Reacting to the post, unhappy A Plus angrily descended on her with a warning that if she dares him, he will face her squarely because he wouldn't pamper her at the back of reports that she is a bipolar patient.

Regardless of the warning in the video above, Abena Korkor 'woke up this morning and chose violence' as she dropped a new post to respond to A Plus' threat. "Sometimes when you carefully observe, people who have a voice and influence on issues in the country are abusive loud mouths," she wrote.

In the caption of her Instagram post, she continued that "you speak from a place of hurt knowing I spoke truth you never thought no one would dare say to your face. You work for your stomach. I work to feed myself too but I also serve a bigger and destined purpose. You can’t shut me up with your abusive loud mouth. Speaking with no value or weight".

Abena Korkor
Abena Korkor Pulse Ghana

"The best you could do is insult me? You have the permission to do so because it speaks to how nonsense has been allowed in this country. Your palms are greased and you owe no loyalty to the country or universe at large. You scare people with spirits, human power or political power but not me. I only fear God," Abena Korkor added.

"The truth hit you and as a coward and an abuser, you had to show your real traits. Come and end my “mad careerWhether I live with bipolar or not, the truth is only one. And yes I smoke weed sometimes and so what. I used to have manic episodes before I ever tried it. If not anything it has stabilized me more," she disclosed.

Concluding her post, she said, "empty barrel rolling and making the most noise, I am proudly thick and yes I do visit the gym, I have lots of great sex too, the weight will go balance when it’s time".

Kwame A Plus
Kwame A Plus ece-auto-gen

But in a reply, A Plus insisted that Abena Korkor must still go to the gym to lose weight. "A scientific definition of an improper fraction. Asɛ long division. You did a post about me and blocked comments. Bɔlamni a ɔwɔ strategy wani da hɔ sɛ boa ɔwɔ".

Abena Korkor replies A Plus' improper fraction comment
Abena Korkor replies A Plus' improper fraction comment Abena Korkor replies A Plus' improper fraction comment Pulse Ghana

Further picking on Abena Korkor, A Plus referred to her infamous list of men she has slept with and said the mental advocate will soon add her dog pet to the list.

"I pity the dog She will add it to the list pɛɛɛ. You say you craze but you dey do video, put a teaser on IG then put the full video on YouTube and monetize it. Your brain be sharp. Double track madness. Herh Abena tuntum!! This your strategic abɔdam must stop. Mafia abɔdam. Abɔdam tactician Me adey feel you ooo," he wrote.

A Plus' post
A Plus' post A Plus' post Pulse Ghana

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

