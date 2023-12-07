Accra dey cost too much, how do we fix it? - M.anifest quizzes

M.anifest Pulse Ghana

The renowned crooner further asked his followers what could be done to make the city more livable and cheaper for its residents.

”Ah… on the real Accra dey cost too much. How do we go about it making it cheaper and more livable? Where do we begin?” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accra’s rising expenses, driven by factors such as housing, transportation, and basic amenities, have increasingly strained the pockets of its residents.