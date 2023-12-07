ADVERTISEMENT
Accra dey cost too much, how do we fix it? - M.anifest quizzes

Dorcas Agambila

M.anifest, the award-winning Ghanaian rapper and music producer, has taken to social media to express his concern about the high cost of living in Accra, prompting a broader conversation on making the city more affordable for its residents.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post on Monday, December 4, 2024, the 'No Shortcut To Heaven' singer highlighted the steep expenses associated with obtaining goods and services in the country's capital.

The renowned crooner further asked his followers what could be done to make the city more livable and cheaper for its residents.

”Ah… on the real Accra dey cost too much. How do we go about it making it cheaper and more livable? Where do we begin?” he wrote.

Accra’s rising expenses, driven by factors such as housing, transportation, and basic amenities, have increasingly strained the pockets of its residents.

The rapper’s question taps into the collective sentiment of a population grappling with the challenges of affordability amidst urban development.

