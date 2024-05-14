Actress accuses late Super OD of allegedly drugging her into sex (VIDEO)

Mama Jane revealed that their relationship began under troubling circumstances. She recounted how their first encounter took an unexpected and non-consensual turn at a hotel when she was just 21 years old.

She explained that the late Super OD had allegedly spiked her drink, which led to her losing consciousness and him being intimate with her without her consent.

"He sternly warned me against seeing anyone else, asserting exclusivity over our relationship from then on. He even threatened physical harm and professional repercussions if I considered advances from other men, especially our colleagues," she shared in the video below.

Despite the challenging start, Mama Jane reflected that her relationship with Super OD had a significant, albeit complex, impact on her life. After they parted ways, she moved on to marry another man and is now a mother to two children.

Her story sheds light on the personal struggles and realities often hidden behind public personas in the entertainment industry.

Super OD, who had a blissful acting career spanning from the 1970s to the 90s, was very popular for his roles in the local Ghanaian series, Akan Drama on GTV.