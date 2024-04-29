ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Victoria Lebene turns preacher; says her ministry not for clout

Dorcas Agambila

Actress and entrepreneur Victoria Lebene took her followers by surprise on at on Monday, April 22, 2024,when she assumed the role of a preacher during her Instagram live.

Victoria Lebene
Victoria Lebene

Effortlessly transitioning into her newfound calling, she commenced the session with a soul-stirring song, followed by sharing verses.

Recommended articles

This wasn't a scripted scene from a film; instead, it marked a significant moment where the actress affirmed her commitment to serving and dedicating herself to ministry, spreading the gospel, and winning souls for the kingdom.

Victoria Lebene
Victoria Lebene Pulse Ghana

Subsequently, as anticipated, Lebene, now known as a "minister of the gospel," found herself in the spotlight. While some praised her for embracing her calling, others speculated that it was merely a strategy for social media engagement and attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in an interview with Showbiz Graphic, Lebene vehemently asserted that her decision to serve and minister was not motivated by a desire for clout or social media validation. She emphasized the authenticity of her calling, revealing that it had been a lingering presence in her life for some time.

Victoria Lebene
Victoria Lebene Pulse Ghana

Acknowledging the significance of pacing oneself in fulfilling such a calling, she explained, "My calling is genuine and not driven by social media or attention-seeking. While it has been present for some time, I needed to allow myself the time and space to properly embrace and execute this role, without undue pressure."

She emphasized the importance of heeding the call, recognizing life's fleeting nature and the necessity of fulfilling one's purpose on earth. Lebene's journey into ministry reflects a deep conviction and commitment to her faith, transcending the realm of social media speculation.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie

I won’t advise myself to date anyone in the music industry – Gyakie

A dope house party

10 African countries with the highest number of young people living luxurious lifestyles

Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday

Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday

Kofi Sarpong at Stars in worship

I have been paid with malt drink and meat pie after performing – Kofi Sarpong