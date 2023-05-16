Adam Cortez: Meet Hajia 4Reall's lawyer assisting her to battle $2m romance case in U.S

According to the prosecution, the Ghanaian socialite's alleged romance scam targeted elderly and single Americans who were living alone.

Federal prosecutors add that Hajia 4Reall, real name Mona Faiz Montrage appeared in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, 15th May 2023, for her alleged involvement in several romance scams.

Hajia 4Reall Pulse Ghana

Hajia 4Reall’s lawyer, Adam Cortez, also disclosed that there were six alleged victims involved in the case. “At this time all we know is that there are six alleged victims and only two dealt with a woman and only one of them claims that he dealt with Ms. Montrage,” he said.

Adam Cortez is the owner of The Cortez Law Firm. Adam Cortez graduated from Incarnate Word College (now University of Incarnate Word) in 1988 with a B.B.A in Accounting (Magna Cum Laude), and The University of Texas School of Law in 1991.

Adam has been admitted to practice in Texas since 1991. Adam has also been admitted to practice in New York since 2006.

The Texas-based legal practitioner is known for handling Criminal, Litigation: Commercial, Litigation: Personal Injury, and Civil Rights cases. He is also known as a fighter due to his love for boxing as he was once a TV host for a boxing show.

In 2017, CBS featured him telling his story of blending boxing with his profession as a lawyer. Hear more from him in the video below.