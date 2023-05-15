Hajia 4 Reall allegedly scammed victim of $89,000 with fake marriage certificate

A statement from the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York said she allegedly scammed one of her victims with a fake marriage.

She is alleged to have sent the victim a tribal marriage certificate purporting to show that they were married in Ghana and took $89,000 from her victim.

“MONTRAGE received money from several victims of romance frauds whom members of the Enterprise tricked into sending money,” the US Attorney’s Office said on its website.

“Among the false pretenses used to induce victims to send money to MONTRAGE were (i) payments to transport gold to the United States from overseas; (ii) payments to resolve a fake FBI unemployment investigation; and (iii) payments to assist a fake United States army officer in receiving funds from Afghanistan.”

The statement added: “As to one victim, MONTRAGE used her real name and spoke to the victim several times by phone. MONTRAGE sent the victim a tribal marriage certificate purporting to show that MONTRAGE and the victim had been married in Ghana.

“The victim sent MONTRAGE approximately 82 wire transfers totaling approximately $89,000 to purportedly help with costs associated with MONTRAGE’s father’s farm in Ghana.

“In total, MONTRAGE controlled bank accounts that received over $2 million in fraudulent funds from the Enterprise.”