It’s not a level playing field, female acts need huge support -Adina advocates

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian songstress, Adina, has expressed her concern about the lack of support for female musicians within the music industry.

Adina
Adina

She emphasized that female artists encounter more challenges in the industry, which could be alleviated with the right support.

During an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Adina underscored the importance of creating a support system for women in the industry. She called upon industry stakeholders to proactively assist female artists in meeting the required standards and achieving their goals.

Adina Thembi
Adina Thembi Pulse Ghana

Adina further emphasized that the industry needs to be intentional in providing support for female acts. This intentional support will help female artists advance in their careers and avoid feeling marginalized.

She argued that supporting female artists is not only essential for their personal growth but also for the overall development and diversity of the music industry. Adina urged industry leaders, policymakers, and organizations to offer resources, mentorship, and opportunities to empower female artists to thrive.

Adina Thembi
Adina Thembi Pulse Ghana

Adina, real name Adina Thembi Ndamse, is a renowned Ghanaian-South African songstress who has made a significant impact on the African music scene.

She was born on October 3, 1989, in Liberia to a South African father, the late Dr Richard Sekumbuzo Ndamse, and a Ghanaian mother Mrs Mercy Ndamse. Adina has made great strides in the music industry with her unique blend of Afrobeat, Highlife and R&B which has garnered her widespread recognition and acclaim.

