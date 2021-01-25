The Ghanaian singer was one on the performers who mounted the stage at a vigil held in honour of the late Ghanaian President. During her performance, Adina sang Bryan Adams’ ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ and brought tears to the eyes of the audience.

Whilst moving the crowd with her emotional performance, Adina couldn't hold herself either as tears forced to drop down from her eyes but she composed herself to carry on with the performance whilst keeps shaking her head and turning her back to the audience.

The vigil which was held at the Air Force Officers Mess forms part of the four-day funeral rites being held for the former President who died on 12th November after at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings at the vigil

Apart form his family, some dignitaries who were present at the vigil included Samia Yaba Nkrumah, former Information Minister Fritz Baffour and high ranking members of the Armed Forces.

The late J.J. Rawlings has been laid in state today at the Accra International Conference Centre. He will receive a full military burial service on Wednesday, January 27.