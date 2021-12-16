'Stop disgracing Asantes, Otumfuo' - Afia Schwar on Mercy Asiedu’s winter jacket in Dubai

Mercy Asiedu and her team stormed the United Arab Emirates five days ago to have fun.

But while travelling to Dubai, Mercy Asiedu and her team opted for orange matching winter jackets – something rare in the Middle East country due to its hot weather condition.

Reacting to their costume, Afia Schwarzenegger took to her TikTok account to troll Mercy Asiedu and even went to the extent of raining insults on her and the rest of her team members.

“I beg Asante people, do not wear winter jacket in Dubai,” she said. “We beg you, we are all Ghanaians. You can’t do that and go scot-free.”

She continued that what Mercy Asiedu did was a disgrace to Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

“Who are you disgracing; me or Otumfuo? Stop fooling,” she jabbed Mercy.

Meanwhile, Mercy Asiedu and her team have dropped a new video from Dubai jamming to David’s hit single “Aye.”

Mercy is seen dishing out some wild moves in the video while her team cheer her up. The video has attracted some positive comments, with Afia Schwarzenegger shades in the mix.

“wow you have done well Ohenyre mesduah,” an Instagram user ‘gyamfi.m’ commented on the video.