Afia Schwarzenegger demands immediate arrest of LilWin over Amakom accident

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian socialite and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has raised pertinent questions regarding the tragic accident involving Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin, which resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger

Expressing concern over the circumstances of the accident, Afia Schwarzenegger questioned whether LilWin underwent drug and alcohol testing following the incident.

In a passionate TikTok live session, Afia demanded evidence of LilWin's fitness to drive at the time of the collision.

Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin is not above any law in Ghana. At the time of the incident, was Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin in possession of a valid driver’s license? We need his license published. I know it is too late but did we conduct an alcohol test? Did we conduct a drug test?" she asked.

She stressed that no one, regardless of celebrity status, should evade accountability for such actions. Asserting that LilWin should not escape justice, Afia insisted on his arrest as a deterrent to prevent similar tragedies.

If a celebrity does something like this, he or she deserves to be punished to serve as a deterrent to others. Even Rev. Owusu Bempah was arrested while at the police hospital. LilWin must be arrested, there is no excuse. He must be arrested, prosecuted, and charged before the law court.

"He has killed someone; it’s manslaughter and he must be made to face the law. We must seek justice for the poor boy,” she retorted.

Drawing attention to the victim's family, Afia lamented the loss of the young boy's future and emphasized the need for justice on his behalf.

If the child’s grandmother had not fumed and wailed on social media about the boy’s death, we would not have known. We are demanding justice for the poor boy. He was someone’s future. LilWin destroyed someone’s future,” she added.

Furthermore, she criticized LilWin's purported excitement for a movie premiere, attributing the accident to reckless behaviour and unnecessary haste.

“It’s LilWin’s unnecessary excitement about premiering a movie that caused that accident. It was an adrenaline rush. Is he the one who has premiered in Ghana?” she stated.

