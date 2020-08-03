In a video seen pulse.com.gh, the Ghanaian social media commentator has stated that the incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, seeking re-election for another 4-year term deserves the votes of Ghanaians.

Afia Schwar and sons

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the Free SHS policy has convinced her. "I’d wish that you vote for my father John Dramani Mahama but for the sake of the future of our children and their education, the free SHS, my children have benefited from it and just because of that, I want four more years for Nana," she said in a video posted on her Instagram page.

This comes as a shock to many because apart from Afia being known as a staunch support of NDC's John Mahama, she has once criticized the Free SHS implementation, saying, in the video above, that the 'double-track Free SHS is rather killing us and we'd rather love to pay for our kids to stay in school'.

However, Afia now believes it's has benefited her, therefore, she another 4-year mandate for Nana Addo. Hear more from her in the video below.