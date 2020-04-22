According to a writ by Trigmatic’s lawyers, Smith & Adelaide Law, dated April 21, 2020, Afia Schwarzenegger was said to have alleged in her YouTube gossip show that the “Where We Dey Go” hitmaker and Akua GMB have engaged in adulterous act.

The writ said the allegation is false, adding that “we have the instructions of our client to unequivocally deny the content of your statement and further state our client has never had any form of inappropriate relationship with the said lady at any point in time, either before she got married or during her said marriage.”

Trigmatic shared the writ on his Instagram with the caption: “It's rather unfortunate that in these difficult times, one would seek to defame and cause further distress to ones family, friends and hard earned reputation. To my family of friends, fans and well wishers — thanks for your concern & support in recent times with regards to the FALSE accusations made against me. It's a legal matter now, we'll let the law take its course. Thanks & continue to stay safe out there.”