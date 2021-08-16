‘Afia Schwarzenegger is a frustrated hippopotamus in the zoo’ - Ayisha Modi

But Ayisha is back explaining why she didn’t convince Rev Obofour to give Afia the $50,000 loan she asked, saying she would rather beg the preacher to use that money to help the homeless.

“She thought 50,000 dollars will come after this gift. FUFUFUNU I didn’t deliver your messages cos I will rather beg for that money for the homeless than you. Two wonderful qualities to possess in life is gratitude and positive thinking. When you think positive you enjoy endless blessings. I Ayisha will never in my life call someone my mother and turned around to disrespect them, UNGRATEFUL evil spirit of ungratefulness,” she captioned a video of Afia Schwarzenegger thanking Rev Obofour for showering her with gifts on her Instagram page on Monday, August 16.

She also described Afia Schwarzenegger as a frustrated hippopotamus in the zoo, adding that she always laughs when the actress brags on social media.