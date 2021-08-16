Last week, Afia Schwarzenegger rained curses on Ayisha Modi and warned that she should keep her daughter, Pena, out of their ‘war’ else Antoa will strike her dead.
‘Afia Schwarzenegger is a frustrated hippopotamus in the zoo’ - Ayisha Modi
Ayisha Modi isn’t ending her fight with Afia Schwarzenegger anytime soon because she has fired another disgusting shot at the actress.
But Ayisha is back explaining why she didn’t convince Rev Obofour to give Afia the $50,000 loan she asked, saying she would rather beg the preacher to use that money to help the homeless.
“She thought 50,000 dollars will come after this gift. FUFUFUNU I didn’t deliver your messages cos I will rather beg for that money for the homeless than you. Two wonderful qualities to possess in life is gratitude and positive thinking. When you think positive you enjoy endless blessings. I Ayisha will never in my life call someone my mother and turned around to disrespect them, UNGRATEFUL evil spirit of ungratefulness,” she captioned a video of Afia Schwarzenegger thanking Rev Obofour for showering her with gifts on her Instagram page on Monday, August 16.
She also described Afia Schwarzenegger as a frustrated hippopotamus in the zoo, adding that she always laughs when the actress brags on social media.
“You see how the frustrated Hippopotamus in the zoo was jubilating after receiving priceless gifts from the Angels?? I always laugh in my head when she brags on social media for attention. If these little things can make you turn hype women to praise Rev and later disrespect them then you have a long way to go in life, Even if you borrow sense from a nearby supermarket you can never reach their heights. Clean hearts always win and those with a negative mind always beg. God bless you so much my father and my great king NII GYATA your name shall forever reign even in darkness you will bright.”
