Afia Schwarzenegger quits Winners’ Chapel International over bad road (WATCH)

After attacking Dag-Heward Mills, Afia Schwarzenegger turned the heat on her church, Winners’ Chapel International, saying she is done because despite being one of the richest churches in Africa, it cannot fix a road leading to its premises.

“Winners’ Chapel International is one of the richest in Africa – if not the richest church in Ghana,” she said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 22.

She said one offertory at her branch can fix the road but due to wickedness, the church hasn’t done what is expected of them.

“The kind of road that leads to our church tells the world that we are wicked Christians. Only one 'offering' can fix the road in front of the church but they won't fix it.”

Afia said despite the church founder David Oyedepo owning private jets, the church can’t benefit humanity and society.

“What is Christianity if it is not benefitting the society and humanity? Winners’ Chapel International, I'm not coming to church again because I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed by the road leading to our church despite our founder David Oyedepo owning private jets,” she concluded.