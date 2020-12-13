The controversial host of Shwar TV made this allegation following some statements made by Kantanka TV host, Mona Gucci, on her show and via WhatsApp a few days ago.

Afia Schwarzenegger shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat where Mona Gucci alleged that Afia is being evicted from her home. The message claimed Afia switched from NDC to NPP to get a party guru to rent a place at Spintex due to competitions with Mzbel.

“Afia is being evicted from her house gidigidi ooo,” the WhatsApp message allegedly sent by Mona reads. “That's why she's doing that video about people not voting for Mahama because Rawlings is dead.”

It continued: “She's trying to call the attention of the NPP on her to see if someone will help her rent a place at Spintex...She just wants to live at Spintex because of Mzbel. Then she will start bragging that she bought a house at Spintex too. I'm tired of her now.”

In response, Afia Schwarzenegger accused Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka – founder of Kantanka Automobile and Kantanka TV – of being a gay for allowing Mona spread lies about her on his TV station.

“Please tell these idiots the day I moved into my new home...sorry you were too late...ahiafuor ne ahoayaa. Just becos I refused to entertain your stupidity,” she captioned a screenshot of Mona’s alleged WhatsApp message.

She made a separate post where she said intelligent people don’t drive Kantanka cars. She captioned the post: “When I tell you to leave me alone in private and you don’t... I will investigate you! Gay people.”

Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy, Osebo, stepped in to beg her not to attack Kwadwo Safo. “Sister am beginning u in the name of God to leave my father out of this pls,” he wrote.

But Afia responded saying: “they should have considered my age to bring nonsense to an end...you see whiles I was fucking the dog, Apostle Sarfo Kantanka was fucking his ass at the same house!!!!”

