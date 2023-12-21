Afua Asantewaa Aduonum pleads with ECG not to take away power during her sing-a-thon

The woman advocate indicated that plans are far advanced for the singathon.

According to her, generators and UPS will be on standby in case there will be a power outage.

After making their preparedness known, she pleaded with ECG not to take away the power during her singathon period.

Afua Asantewaa begged them to hold the power for her from the 24th of December to the second week of January.

Asantewaa is aiming to sing about 2,300 Ghanaian songs for about 117 hours or more in order to break the Guinness World Records’ longest singing marathon.