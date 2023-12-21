ADVERTISEMENT
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum pleads with ECG not to take away power during her sing-a-thon

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a Ghanaian woman endeavoring to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, has made a plea to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

During a press briefing, Afua in a video sighted online was asked about preparations for the event and how she would deal with ECG ‘wahala’—should in case it happen.

The woman advocate indicated that plans are far advanced for the singathon.

According to her, generators and UPS will be on standby in case there will be a power outage.

After making their preparedness known, she pleaded with ECG not to take away the power during her singathon period.

Afua Asantewaa begged them to hold the power for her from the 24th of December to the second week of January.

Asantewaa is aiming to sing about 2,300 Ghanaian songs for about 117 hours or more in order to break the Guinness World Records’ longest singing marathon.

